Night of tributes for Chukwu, Rufai, Bassey, Efffiong, Nwakpa: When dimmed stars shone again

By Jacob Ajom

Monday, July 28, was a night to remember for the bereaved families and friends of five fallen Nigerian sports icons; Moses Effiong, Charles Bassey, Peter Rufai, Obisia Nwakpa and Chairman Christian Chukwu who passed on earlier this year. Nigerians from all walks of life, particularly, the sporting fraternity formed a dignified congregation at the main auditorium of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island in Lagos to honour their departed idols on a night of tributes.

It wasn’t a night for long speeches but the audience was held spell bound by speaker after speaker as they poured out emotions, memories and throwbacks, rewinding the time and creating pictures of their interactions and connections with their departed friends, partners or parents. It was a whole and worthwhile experience.

A beautiful rendition of the Nigeria National Anthem by popular artiste Yinka Davies signalled the commencement of proceedings. Pastor Itua Ighodalo, set the ball rolling as he dug deep into the Bible and provided the spiritual connection between success and Godliness. The chairman of Air Peace Dr Allen Onyema, former Vice Chairman of the defunct Nigeria Football Association(now NFF) Tony Nnachetta, Vivian Bassey, Barrister Adaora, Quicksilver Sylvanus Okpala, Dr Segun Odegbami and more, the packed hall was captivated by their mind-blowing tributes.

Versatile Nigerian artiste Yinka Davies performed at intervals, providing soulful music that suited the night.

Pastor Ighodalo, in his ministration said Nigeria is a country that pays little premium to her heros. This, he said had impacted negatively on citizens who now seek to identify with other nations, instead. “Nigeria is a country where some footballers, though born and bred in Nigeria are deciding which country’s jersey they want to wear; a country where to be a good person is to be ignorant, stupid and foolish; a country where people are not celebrated for the contributions they have made even in their life time; a country where even world leaders of Nigerian descent are denying their Nigerianness. This is a country where our leaders have not created the enabling environment for sports to grow, not provided the right infrastructure. The other day I went through the National Stadium in Surulere, it was a sight for sore eyes. I remember very well when that stadium was built and Yakubu Mambo scored the very first goal in that stadium in 1972 . I was still young but old enough to see that particular event.

“A nation where sports – a multi billion dollar business – not adequately funded, an industry waiting to be tabbed into.”

He recalled an encounter he had with a young Nigerian who taught him a ‘new’ word early that morning. “He said that the problem with Africans and Nigerian leaders in particular, is that the spirit which we go into the world is that of self preservation. The Asians go with the spirit of dominance, doing new things, the Chinese go with culture, the Westerners go with a spirit of superiority. What does self preservation mean? Our man gave us an explicit definition through an analogy. He said when someone is in a position to take critical decisions that will benefit the generality of the people and turns round to do that which will only benefit him and his family. “For example,if the road leading to his house is in a terrible state and because it is leading to a lot of other houses, instead of putting money together to fix that road, he would rather buy an SUV for himself and just ride on the road and would not give a damn about what happens to his neighbours. And that is the challenge that we are having in Nigeria that a lot of people who should be celebrated, who should be thanked, who should be appreciated, have not had their just reward or recognition.”

Ighodalu said, “these men we are honouring tonight were not just your regular, everyday sportsmen but were national heros. I believe after tonight’s event, the country will borrow a leaf and accord sports men and women their dues.

“As we reflect on their lives, we should not forget their contributions to our nation building and how they influenced each and every one of us and the nation as a whole.”

Speaking in the same vein, Chairman of Air Peace Dr Allen Onyema echoed what Pastor Ighodalo said. “I agree with Pastor Ighodalo that sports is a multi-billion dollar industry.” Onyema contended that with the abundance of talents in the country, under normal circumstances and with the right things in place, Nigerian sportsmen and women wouldn’t have had any cause to complain. “I am a good student of history. I read how people rode on bikes from the east to Kano to watch Rangers play Racca Rovers, or to Benin to watch IICC Shooting Stars play against Bendel Insurance. That tells you that in the past Nigerian clubs enjoyed a huge support base that perhaps surpassed what foreign clubs enjoy today. If we had sustained the momentum, our sports would have been the envy of other nations.”

Dr Onyema recalled that the fallen heros belonged to that generation that played key roles in true reconciliation after the bitter 30-month civil war. Said he, “beyond the ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ rhetoric, sports and football in particular, healed the wounds created by the civil war. Even those who were combatants before, came together and forgot their animosity when football matches were being played. It was even more when international matches were going on. Everybody, from north, south, east or west would come together to show support for Nigeria. That is the power of sports.”

He made reference to the NIIA Hall of Fame, where the 1976 Montreal Olympic athletes and members of the 1980 Green Eagles squad were honoured. “I would have been a sad man if we didn’t do that for our heroes. Indeed I may not have come to this event if we had not done that.”

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said, “The night is significant in many ways because the names that are being celebrated tonight were great minds that touched many lives through their skills, through their professionalism and through their dexterity in sport. The best way we can appreciate these people is to organise an event like this in honour of their legacies and to immortalize them and appreciate them for what they have done. I know they will continue to serve as sources of inspiration for generations yet unborn.”

Speaking on his plan for Peter Rufai’s ideals and what he stood for Fatodu said, “We will partner, maybe with a foundation he was running before he died or collaborate with members of his family so as to continue to advance some of those projects he had put in place before his passing. That is one of the things I can say at this moment and that is because we had a personal relationship with him.”

On Rufai, Dr Onyema recalled. “Only a few months back, Rufai and I were in my office where we discussed ideas and I asked him to put these things in writing, which he did. I passed them to my subordinates for processing, only to hear that Rufai has died. I have not been myself since then.”

Former Vice Chairman of the defunct Nigeria Football Association, now NFF, Chief Tony Nnachetta recalled how huge the contributions of former Green Eagles captain, Chairman Christian Chukwu were to Nigeria football. “Chukwu was the greatest central defender to have come out of this country.” He recalled how Chukwu rose from a school in Nike, Enugu to national prominence. “It all started when Dominic Ezeani said he had found a central defender at a school in Nike. The inimitable coach Dan Anyiam brushed him(Chukwu) up as a member of the East Central State Academicals that included the likes of Dom Ezeani, Kenneth Ilodibe, Pat Ekeji, among others that won the Academicals Cup in 1973. Chukwu then became a member of Enugu Rangers and later the national team. “Chukwu’s leadership quality shone through his illustrious football career as he was captain of all the teams he played for. He was highly respected by both colleagues and officials.”

Nnachetta heaped praises on former Nigeria captain, Dr Segun Odegbami and Dr Allen Onyema for doing so much for ex-internationals and hoped that that night’s event would lead to a new Nigeria where people are given their just reward while they are still alive.

Confidence Rufai moved a good number of those present to tears when she spoke. She said of her late father, Peter Rufai: “He gathered us one day and said, I know you are my children but I still have many other children I am taking care of. Some don’t have mothers or fathers to take care of them’. I did not understand him then. But now, remembering that statement, I can understand clearly the import of that statement. Legends have passed on and my father happens to be one of them. I pray that God will give us the strength to carry on. There is nothing for me to say that has not been said already, and I want to rest on what has been said about my father. My father was a good man. He was a man of integrity who loved his privacy. A lot of you might have been offended that he did not tell anybody that he was sick but the truth is that, I am not surprised that he passed on the way he did. For those who were offended, my apologies on his behalf as he was a man who cherished his privacy.” She ended her tribute with a soulful song to the memory of her loving dad.

Enugu State Commissioner for Sports Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jr also delivered a message from his Principal and Governor of Enugu State Dr Peter Mbah. He eulogised the late sports icons and said his government had started compiling a list of former players of Rangers for better monitoring and assistance while they are still alive.

There were also tributes by Vivian Bassey, daughter of Char;es Bassey and Adaora Ndibe Chukwu for their late fathers. Adaora said, “my dad was not just a footballer; he was a leader, a mentor who gave his all to the game. “True greatness is not how loud you speak but how consistent you show up,” she said, thanking all who put the event together. “Thanks for celebrating a man who brought a lot of joy to many. You ran a race and you ran it well.”

Former member of 1980 Green Eagles squad Sylvanus Okpala made the packed hall rise to their feet as he brought folklore to the entire event. Recalling the exploits of late Chukwu, Bassey and Efffiong Okpala said they were all good men who deserved their places in history. “As for Chukwu, I never heard him quarrel with anybody in my entire life. He was quiet, yet so influential. Anytime we had problems in camp, he would tell you don’t worry, I will handle it. The next moment the problem was over. I didn’t know how he was doing it.”

Okpala brought the entire hall to a standing ovation when he ended with folk songs they used to sing either in camp or at their leisure gatherings. It was such a moving tribute.

For Dr Odegbami, the event led him to another journey into self-discovery. Said he, “At times I wonder why I am still alive. But tonight’s event gives me a sense of fulfillment. It shows me that the creator of the universe has a purpose for every life on earth. Perhaps, I am beginning to find my purpose. I thank you all for coming.”