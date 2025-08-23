Peter Obi frowns at Rufai’s neglect, as family denies N20m govt support

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, wore a somber look on Saturday morning when he visited the Amuwo Odofin residence of the late Peter Rufai, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated goalkeepers.

Obi’s sadness came from two sources: mourning the passing of a national hero and reflecting on Nigeria’s recurring neglect of its sporting icons once they leave the limelight.

He explained that he would have been present at Rufai’s burial but only received information about the date on Friday morning — the very day the goalkeeper was laid to rest in Lagos. Determined to pay his respects, Obi flew into Lagos on Saturday and went directly from the airport to the Rufai home.

Family members, including Rufai’s younger brother Bruce, and his sisters Bosede and Dele, received him warmly, their voices ringing with excitement as he entered. Obi, accompanied by former Super Eagles star Sylvanus Okpala, commiserated with the family, prayed for the repose of Rufai’s soul, and encouraged them to find strength in their grief.

“I’m here to say I am very sorry about the passing of our great goalkeeper,” Obi said. “I didn’t know about the burial date in time. I only heard yesterday while I was in Abuja. I flew into Lagos this morning and came here straight from the airport. Please be consoled. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bruce Rufai responded on behalf of the family: “We can’t thank you enough. We felt abandoned by the authorities, but your coming here is consoling. It has lifted our spirits. We are honoured by your presence, Your Excellency.”

The family’s remarks about neglect struck a chord with Obi, whose countenance reflected his dismay as he departed after about an hour, having signed the condolence register and shared quiet moments of reflection with them.

Speaking afterward, Obi said: “Rufai was a celebrated goalkeeper and a captain of the Eagles. He was one of the finest players of his generation. I feel pain at how our nation continues to neglect those who gave their best in service.

“Rufai was a national figure who played with dignity, and from what I gathered, he deserved better treatment. This neglect reflects a troubling pattern in how we treat our sportsmen and heroes.”

Other former internationals have also voiced discontent. Taribo West and Austin Eguavoen faulted football authorities for failing to support the Rufai family, with Taribo bitterly declaring he would not allow his son play for Nigeria.

Waidi Akanni, former Lagos FA chairman and ex-international, however, countered that Lagos State “did fantastically well for the family.” About N20 million was said to have been raised in support.

But in a swift clarification, the Rufai family denied receiving such an amount.

“We may need Waidi to clarify things,” the family said. “The only official support we received was N3 million from the Nigeria Football Federation. There were some contributions Waidi organised, but nothing like N20 million from Lagos State government.”