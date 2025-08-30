Nigerians should ignore divisive rhetoric — Ardo

Nigeria Flag

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Convener of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), Dr. Umar Ardo, has urged Nigerians to disregard comments credited to Primate Elijah Ayodele, which he described as divisive and unhelpful to national unity.

Ardo, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, reacted to a video in which the cleric was quoted as advising President Bola Tinubu against appointing Nigerians of Fulani extraction into sensitive positions in government.

He said such remarks amounted to ethnic profiling and should not be condoned, especially from a religious leader who commands public attention.

“Ordinarily, such a statement would not deserve a response. But coming from someone with influence, silence could be mistaken as condoning falsehood and dangerous incitement,” Ardo said.

The LND Convener stressed that Nigeria’s history did not support the alleged generalisation. He cited the contributions of notable Fulani leaders such as Sir Ahmadu Bello and General Murtala Mohammed, as well as other technocrats and administrators, who, according to him, served the nation with loyalty and distinction.

According to Ardo, it was wrong for any individual to single out an ethnic group for criticism, noting that all communities in Nigeria have produced both patriots and opportunists.

He said: “Appointments into government should never be guided by ethnic suspicion. They must be anchored on merit, integrity, competence, and loyalty to the Nigerian state.”

Ardo therefore called on Nigerians, particularly leaders of thought and faith, to reject what he described as divisive rhetoric and work towards strengthening unity.

He added that religious leaders are expected to promote peace and reconciliation rather than inflame ethnic and religious tensions.