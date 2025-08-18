Nigerian newspapers review: How APC swept bye-elections

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with an overview of how the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 12 of the 16 legislative seats contested in Saturday’s bye-elections across 12 states of the country.

One headline features former President Goodluck Jonathan visiting ex-Military President Ibrahim Babangida, aka IBB, in Minna, Niger State capital, on his 84th birthday.

Another headline states that 40 people are missing and 10 have been rescued following a boat mishap in Sokoto.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s top headline states that over 10 banks and insurers risk ‘forced’ merger in race for new capital.

The Punch leads with the federal government backtracking as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) holds ground on threat to proceed on strike if the government fails to refund allegedly diverted workers’ funds from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and immediately constitute the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Lastly, The Nation’s lead headline features the APC trouncing the opposition in legislative by-elections.

Vanguard News