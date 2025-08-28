Nigerian newspapers review: [2027 Presidency] Zoning causes rumpus, PDP intensifies move to woo Jonathan

PDP flag

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the rumpus caused by the zoning of the 2027 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the south and the party’s move to woo former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the race.

One report states that kidnappers killed 762 Nigerians in one year.

Additionally, another headline features former President Goodluck Jonathan criticising defections and advocating for electoral reforms.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with how waning funding and legal aid have kept over 53,000 inmates in jail without trial.

The Punch’s biggest headline features the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and vice-chancellors decrying the N525,000 monthly pay of professors.

Lastly, The Nation leads with a report from sources close to former President Jonathan who said he would not abandon his statesmanly status to return to politics and run for president in 2027.

