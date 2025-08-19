Nigerian Emegwara breaks Guinness World Record for longest makeup application

Nigerian makeup artist, Theresa Emegwara has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest makeup application by an individual.

This is contained in a statement by her media aide, Robert Ekat, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement said that Emegwara, popularly known as TesGlam, broke the record on Aug. 19 at 7.15a.m., when she clocked 103 hours, 25 minutes, 34 seconds to beat the previous record.

According to the statement, the artist, who is aiming to set a new milestone by a significant margin of 144 hours, will still continue her quest, after breaking the previous record.

It added that the 28-year-old, who launched her quest under the banner of Glam 4-144, commended family and friends for their support in helping to achieve the new record.

“I am filled with immense gratitude and energy from the support of everyone cheering me on.

“This has really tested me; I have cried and nearly given up.

“We are not yet done, the aim is 144 hours,” the statement quoted her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ghana’s Akosua Mantey Roselyn, the previous record holder, set the last record on April 3, 2024.

NAN further reports that Emegwara’s quest, Glam-4-144, was approved by Guinness World Records, to commence on Aug. 14.

The artist’s quest for 144 hours of non-stop makeup application is expected to run for approximately six days.

Her achievement adds to the growing list of record-breaking feats by Nigerians recently, including Tunde Onakoya’s chess marathon and Chef Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon.

Vanguard News