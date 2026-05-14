AMVCA: BBNaija’s Queen sparks Guinness World Records buzz after bread outfit

Photo: Queen Atang/Instagram

Guinness World Records has reacted to the viral bread-inspired outfit showcased by former Big Brother Naija star Queen Atang at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The reality TV personality appeared on the AMVCA red carpet in a costume made with 500 loaves of bread, accompanied by a matching prop, drawing widespread reactions across social media.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, Guinness World Records joined the conversation in the comment section, writing, “Well, we do have a record for the largest cake dress … hmmm.”

Responding to the remark on Wednesday night, Queen wrote, “Hello @guinnessworldrecords, I see you in the comment section.”

According to Guinness World Records, the existing title for the world’s largest wearable cake dress weighs 131.15kg (289lb 13oz).

The feat was achieved by Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes GmbH in Bern, Switzerland, on January 15, 2023.

Queen had earlier explained that the unusual outfit was inspired by her business journey in the food industry.

“AMVCA 2026 ready. I come as an entrepreneur who runs a bread EMPIRE,” she wrote while unveiling the look, referencing her bakery brand.

The former BBNaija housemate also used the moment to advocate for greater recognition of entrepreneurs at the AMVCA.

In an open letter addressed to MultiChoice Group and Africa Magic on Monday, she proposed the creation of a dedicated entrepreneurs’ showcase event alongside the award ceremony.

“Just a thought, since we already have the AMVCA Cultural Day and other special events before the main award night, would it be possible to create a special night dedicated to entrepreneurs in Nigeria to showcase their brands, creativity, and impact?

“Imagine AMVCA Nigerian Entrepreneurs Night. Massive, classy, and inspiring.”