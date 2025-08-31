Nigeria reaffirms ties with Trinidad and Tobago

Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and partnership with Trinidad and Tobago.

Tuggar made this statement in a press release issued on Sunday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The statement accompanied Tuggar’s congratulatory message to his counterpart, Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, in celebration of the country’s independence.

According to the minister, the anniversary represents the enduring spirit, unity, and determination of the people of Trinidad and Tobago in their pursuit of sovereignty, democracy, and national progress.

“Nigeria joins in celebrating this historic occasion, which reflects our shared values of freedom, resilience, and the quest for sustainable development,” Tuggar said.

He emphasised that Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago enjoyed warm and cordial relations, rooted in shared membership of the Commonwealth and strengthened through cooperation in culture, education, trade, and multilateral diplomacy.

“Both nations also collaborate within the United Nations, the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP), and other international fora to promote peace, global security, and equitable growth.

“On this auspicious occasion, Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to deepening the bonds of friendship and exploring new avenues for collaboration for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“Once again, Nigeria extends heartfelt felicitations to the Government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, with best wishes for continued peace, prosperity, and national advancement,” he added.

