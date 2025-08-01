Neo -Black Movement decries cultism, violence

…Commends media objectivity

By Tunde Oso

The Neo -Black Movement of Africa (NBM), has declared the organisation’s unwavering commitment to peace building, national unity, and lawful brotherhood – distancing the group from any association with cultism or violence.

Speaking in Lagos, National Head, Barr. Hope Aliu, stressed that NBM of Africa remains focused on working with the media, law enforcement, educational institutions, and community leaders to build a safer and more enlightened society.

Aliu commended media organizations for their fairness, objectivity and efforts to promote peace and discourage violence, saying “Such work reflects the spirit of true brotherhood and aligns with NBM’s core values.”

“NBM of Africa reaffirmed its commitment to non-violence, nation building, and positive societal transformation.

“What unites confraternities around the world is a shared commitment to personal development, brotherhood, and social contribution -not violence,” he said.

According to him, “NBM of Africa is pushing back against misconceptions surrounding the term ‘confraternity,'” which Aliu said is often wrongly equated with cultism in the Nigerian context.

He clarified that confraternity is legitimate, value-driven associations, recognized globally for positive impact.

In Italy, Catholic confraternity have supported charitable and religious causes since the Middle Ages.

In the United States, Greek-letter fraternities like Alpha Phi Alpha and Kappa Alpha Psi promote academic excellence and community service.

“NBM of Africa is a legally registered socio-cultural organization founded on the principles of African renaissance, discipline, and community development,” Aliu noted.

He therefore, appealed to the media for fairness and balance in reporting, stressing that NBM has no rivalry with any media outlet or group: “Our only adversary is violence – and only through unity can we defeat it,” he said.