NCDMB wraps up training  on robotics, advocates innovation in schools 

By Jimitota Onoyume

The sixteen weeks STEM training on Robotics funded by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has ended in Delta state with a call on teachers and other key stakeholders in the education sector to embrace robotics as instruments to advance the frontiers of knowledge in schools.

Engr. Dr. Elizabeth Jumoke Eterigho made the remark at the closing ceremony of the training organized in collaboration with Contego servo, Odyssey educational foundation, Phoenix girls tech foundation in Effurun, Uvwie local government area, Delta state.

She said Robotics simplifies teaching and learning of Mathematics, science subjects, adding that in the last 16 weeks participants were trained on how to use robotics to stimulate passion in learning among students.

She said : ” Robotics is more than just a tool for learning; it is a gateway to understanding the

world around us. Through robotics, students can explore complex concepts in physics, mathematics, and computer science in a tangible and engaging manner. It

encourages experimentation, innovation, and critical thinking, these are skills that are essential for the 21st-century workforce.

Over the past four months, we have embarked on an inspiring journey of discovery, innovation, and empowerment. Teachers and students from various secondary schools.

“Today, as we celebrate the achievements of this program, we also celebrate the limitless potential of our young people — the future engineers, scientists,

entrepreneurs, and problem-solvers of our nation. “

Teachers from schools in Delta, Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa participated in the exercise. The schools were Community secondary school, Kalio-Ama Okrika and Community Secondary School, Rumuoro Ogbakiri Emuoha, both in Rivers State; Ozolua Grammer school ,Ologbo; Ajoki secondary school, Ajoki, both in Edo State; Okotie Eboh Grammar school ,Sapele, Iwere College Koko and Nana Model College,Warri in Delta State while CSS Okutukutu/Etegwe and Epie National High School Kpansia , Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The students exhibited projects they independently handled with knowledge on robotics . Ozolua Grammar School in Ologbo, Edo State was declared winner by the panelist. Iwere Secondary School, Koko in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State came second while Nana Model College Warri in Warri South Local Government took third position.

The Delta State Commissioner For Secondary Schools, Mrs. Rose Ezewu lauded NCDMB and its partner for the training, saying the state government will embrace the initiative.

Guests at the closing ceremony commended the students for the various exhibitions.