Senate sets up 13-member panel to probe safe schools initiative funding

Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has established an ad-hoc committee to investigate all funds allocated to the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) by the Federal Government and its international partners.

The 13-member committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the funding and expenditure of the multi-billion-naira programme, which has had limited success in preventing mass abductions of schoolchildren.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North) was appointed Chairman, with Senator Sahabi Yau (APC, Zamfara North) serving as Vice Chairman. Other members include Senators Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North), Oluranti Idiat (APC, Lagos West), Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), Banigo Ipalibo (PDP, Rivers West), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), Mustapha Saliu (APC, Kwara Central), Diket Plang (APC, Plateau Central), Binos Yaroe (PDP, Adamawa South), Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC, Borno Central), Madori Abdulhamid (APC, Jigawa North East), and Maidoki Garba (APC, Kebbi South).

The committee has four weeks to submit its findings.

The Safe Schools Initiative, launched in May 2014 in response to the abduction of over 300 Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State, aims to protect educational institutions across Nigeria. The programme was introduced by former President Goodluck Jonathan in collaboration with the United Nations, Nigerian business leaders, and the UN Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown.

SSI focuses on school-based interventions, community protection measures, and special support for institutions in high-risk areas.

The Senate’s decision to probe the initiative followed last week’s deadly raid on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, where gunmen killed the vice principal and abducted 25 students.

The investigation was triggered by an urgent motion sponsored by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), seeking accountability for funds allocated to the programme despite continued attacks on schools.