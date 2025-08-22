NCDMB reaffirms commitment to capacity devt in linkage sectors 

…holds second ‘Book Reading Series’

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

As parts of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) commitment to the development and building capacity in other linkage sectors, the Board hosted the second edition of its Book Reading Series at the Nigerian Content Tower, Swali, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, last Wednesday.

The session featured veteran journalist and former Editor of The Punch newspaper, Dayo Oketola, who read from his award-winning publication, “The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens.”

In his welcome address, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, General Manager, Corporate Communications Division (CCD), reiterated the Board’s commitment to capacity building across the oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors such as education, Information and Communication Technology, ICT, among others.

Dr Ezeobi, who also represented the Executive Secretary of the Board, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, pointed out the importance of education and capacity building cannot be overemphasized, hence the Board investment in the areas.

He explained that the Book Reading Series was conceived to give authors a platform to express themselves and facilitate conversations between leaders and audiences.

“The NCDMB Reading Series remains a major event of the Board to promote reading, reflections and meaningful dialogue and conceived to create a platform and facilitate conversations between authors and audiences.. NCDMB is an intellectual focus agency hence the investment in education, ICT, Research and Development,” Dr Ezeobi stated.

In his remark, the author of the book “The Catalyst: Nigerian Tech Evolution Through a Journalist’s Lens.” Dayo Oketola, commended the NCDMB for creating the Book Reading Series platform for authors to showcase their books in front of active audience, escribing the Board as a trailblazer.

The book reading was attended by members of the Nigeria Union of Journallists, NUJ, Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, academics, and students.