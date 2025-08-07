NCAA to blacklist KWAM 1 for six months

Popular Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal better known as K1 De Ultimate

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is set to blacklist popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) following his airport drama with officials of Value jet airline at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was announced by Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s director of public affairs and consumer protection during a press briefing on Thursday.

He said, “What I must assure the general public is that everybody involved in this will be brought to book.

“As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months flying in Nigeria.

“Aviation rules are made for everybody, for the protection of everybody. These rules are global. There is nothing about the rules that is to antagonise any passenger.

“So, we will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice.”

According to him, the NCAA has written to the attorney-general of the federation and the inspector-general of police to initiate legal proceedings against the musician.

When asked if the artiste will be prosecuted given his closeness to President Bola Tinubu, and Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, the director said the NCAA is committed to the rule of law, and no individual — regardless of status — is exempt from due process.