NAHCON to stakeholders: No extension of Saudi deadlines for 2026 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has appealed to all stakeholders to strictly comply with the timelines set by the Saudi Arabian authorities for the 2026 Hajj operations, warning that there will be no deadline extensions for visa processing, payments, or contractual agreements.

This was the central message at the post-Hajj stakeholders’ meeting with Licensed Tour Operator Companies held today at the Hajj House, Abuja. The meeting was chaired by NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, alongside the Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, and the Commissioner of Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance (PPMF), Prince Aliu AbdulRazaq.

In his remarks, Professor Usman expressed deep appreciation to the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, private tour operators, and service providers for their immense contributions to the success of the 2025 Hajj operations.

He also acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which enabled Nigerian pilgrims to perform Hajj with dignity, comfort, and peace of mind.

“The Commission is committed to collaboration, fairness, and transparency,” Professor Usman said. “But at the same time, we expect total compliance from all stakeholders as we work together to improve service delivery and meet global best practices.”

Speaking on the operational guidelines for the 2026 Hajj, Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, issued a strong caution to stakeholders to strictly follow the official Saudi Hajj calendar and make early preparations.

“The Saudis have made it very clear — the dates on their calendar will not be extended by even a minute,” Prince Elegushi stressed. “Gone are the days when you could beg for extra weeks to process visas. For 2026, if the portal closes today, it closes today.”

He reminded stakeholders of the 2025 experience, where many assumed that Saudi authorities would grant extensions but missed deadlines and consequently lost participation slots.

Prince Elegushi also reflected on the unexpected challenges during Arafat 2025, calling the experience a valuable lesson for the upcoming season.

“What happened in 2025 has given us insight and direction,” he said. “We must learn from it, plan better, and work faster. The Saudi system has changed, and we must adapt quickly.”

Addressing the financial aspect of preparations, NAHCON Commissioner of Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance (PPMF), Prince Aliu AbdulRazaq, briefed participants on refunds, pending complaints, and payment processes.

He urged licensed tour operators to make early and timely payments for all Hajj-related obligations, noting that Saudi authorities will not grant extensions for contractual agreements or visa processing in 2026.

Similarly, Commissioner Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Professor Abubakar Yagawal also commended tour operators on their 2025 Hajj successful outing and conduct. He also called on all for continued cooperation with the Commission and ensure early payment and preparations for an improved 2026 Hajj experience for the Nigerian Pilgrim.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from the Director of Inspectorate and Compliance, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, who described the session as one of the most productive engagements between NAHCON management and licensed tour operators in recent times and praised the NAHCON leadership for approving and coordinating the meeting.

