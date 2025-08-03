NAFDAC seizes ₦20.5bn worth of fake drugs, substandard tomato paste at Onne Port

FILE IMAGE

By Chioma Obinna

PORT HARCOURT — The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intercepted 16 containers filled with substandard pharmaceutical products and unwholesome tomato paste at the Onne Port in Rivers State.

The seizure, valued at approximately ₦20.5 billion, highlights the ongoing challenge of combating the infiltration of counterfeit and unregistered products into Nigeria.

The consignment, handed over to NAFDAC by the Nigeria Customs Service on Saturday, included 11 containers of banned and unregistered pharmaceuticals and four containers of substandard tomato paste.

Among the intercepted items were:

1.3 million bottles of codeine syrup — a controlled drug;

12.6 million tablets of tramadol — a highly addictive painkiller;

9.3 million falsified tablets of diclofenac — an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat arthritis;

280 packs of counterfeit Hyergra tablets — a falsified version of sildenafil citrate used for erectile dysfunction.

Addressing journalists during the handover event, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reiterated the agency’s commitment to protecting public health and ensuring only safe, quality products are accessible in the Nigerian market.

“This seizure sends a strong warning to unscrupulous merchants, both local and international. Under our watch, fake and substandard food and drug products will not be allowed to reach the Nigerian people,” she stated.

Prof. Adeyeye also disclosed that NAFDAC personnel had recently faced serious threats, including death threats and attempted kidnappings, in the course of enforcing the law.

“Such intimidation will not deter us. We remain resolute in our mandate because we have the support of both God and the Nigerian people,” she added.

She commended the Comptroller-General of Customs and his team for their continued partnership, stressing that inter-agency collaboration is crucial in the fight against illicit trade.

The NAFDAC boss warned of the severe health consequences associated with the consumption of fake drugs and expired food items, which may include:

Acute poisoning, Organ damage, Cancer, Allergic reactions, and Nutritional deficiencies, particularly among vulnerable groups.

She urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or products to NAFDAC through its official offices or social media channels.

“Safeguarding the health of the nation is a collective responsibility,” Prof. Adeyeye said. “NAFDAC cannot do it alone. We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in this important fight.”

She assured the public that the agency would continue to evolve its strategies to curb the influx of dangerous products and uphold the safety of consumers across the country.