NAF establishes Forward Operational Base in Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has established a Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Akwa Ibom to enhance its operational capabilities in the South-South.

The Akwa Ibom government donated a piece of land for the establishment of the FOB.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Gov. Umo Eno in Uyo.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Friday in Abuja.

Abubakar said the FOB would enhance air power projection and maritime security in the region, especially within the Gulf of Guinea corridor.

He described the gesture by the state government as a major boost to national security infrastructure, with the potential to also promote civil commerce, investment, and tourism.

“The base will further assure the safety and security of persons and property and foster Akwa Ibom as a destination for investment and tourism,” he said.

The CAS reaffirmed NAF’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, adding that the new FOB would reinforce existing security structures and investor confidence in the region.

In his remarks, Governor Eno said the visit reflected Akwa Ibom’s rising strategic role in Nigeria’s security architecture.

He pledged continued support for the NAF, adding that security remained the foundation for meaningful development.

“We believe that a safe and secure society is the bedrock of development, and we are glad to partner with the NAF to achieve that objective,” he said. (NAN)