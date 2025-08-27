Metro Smart City: Chevron Interns tour project, as Metrospeed commits to more community devt

From left: Intern Mathew; Peter Yang, CCECC Project Manager, Metro Smart City; Emike Ntiokiet, Head of Marketing & Sales Metrospeed; Adebayo Olatunji, Head of Projects & Facilities, Chevron; Intern Naeto and Xiao Yijin, CCECC Deputy Project Manager, Metro Smart City during the project tour

By Prince Osuagwu

Property developer, Metrospeed Group has advanced work on its Lagos Smart City project, promising more community development and Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

The company made the commitment as a group of interns from Chevron Nigeria Limited visited the project site in a guided tour

The interns came alongside members of the Chevron Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Society (CEMCS), partners to the project.

Metrospeed’s Metro Smart City is a 97-hectare urban innovation project in Lagos, Nigeria, designed to redefine modern city living through technology-driven planning and sustainable infrastructure.

The project has gained

international attention, with partnerships from ExxonMobil Staff Cooperative Society Limited and Chevron Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Society (CEMCS).

The tour took place at a time the project the first phase of land reclamation is nearing completion.

Handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC), reclamation work has already achieved a major milestone, with over 25 hectares of land reclaimed.

Speaking during the tour, Peter Young, Project Manager at CCECC, said the company’s efficiency and collaboration with local stakeholders has helped it achieve so much in such a little time.

“We started this reclamation work in September 2024. As you can see, we have finished almost 25 hectares of land. We use top-class equipment like bulldozers, excavators, and dredging machines. The equipment for the project is sufficient.”

He also noted the value of local partnerships, saying “We also work with local dredgers and productivity has increased. We’ve scaled to about 40–50 trips per day because we’ve increased our number of local dredgers, and work is moving well and fast.”

For Metrospeed, the project tour was not just a showcase of progress, but an opportunity to empower the next generation of Nigerian professionals.

Emike Ntiokiet, Head of Marketing and Sales at Metrospeed Property Development Limited, explained that the initiative is central to the company’s CSR vision:

“At Metro Smart City, we believe our project should serve a bigger purpose than infrastructure and investment alone. Opening our site to these young interns is part of our commitment to knowledge-sharing and inspiring the next generation of professionals in real estate, construction, and technology.”

She further highlighted the role of investors in driving social impact: “Our investors are not just financial partners, but also partners in progress—helping us drive education, capacity building, and community impact. We are proud to support initiatives that prepare young talents for the future of work.”

The interns expressed excitement at witnessing first-hand the scale of the development, describing the experience as eye-opening and inspiring. Many noted that they were ‘wowed’ by the magnitude of the project and appreciated Metrospeed’s gesture of giving them access to such a landmark initiative.

Earlier in the year, Metrospeed had signed a partnership agreement with the leadership of Chevron Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Society (CEMCS), an investment that aims to accelerate the development of the Metro Smart City in Lagos.

The Metro Smart City development will unfold in two phases. Phase One, currently underway, focuses on land reclamation. Once completed, the project will move into infrastructure development—including roads, drainage systems, fiber optic connectivity, and security networks.

When fully developed, Metro Smart City will feature five distinct districts: a technology hub, a residential zone, a waterfront community, and dedicated areas for business, leisure, and entertainment.

More than a property project, Metro Smart City is envisioned as a hub of innovation, talent development, and community growth, with long-term benefits for residents, investors, and the wider Nigerian economy.

Metrospeed is a forward-looking property development company dedicated to building modern, sustainable communities that merge world-class infrastructure with social impact. Through projects like Metro Smart City, Metrospeed is shaping environments that inspire innovation, empower communities, and create opportunities for future generations.