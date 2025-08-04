Lookman can only join ‘super top club’ abroad – Atalanta CEO

Lookman

Atalanta CEO Antonio Percassi has revealed that Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman will only be allowed to leave the club this summer if the offer comes from a “super top club” outside Italy.

Speaking via a post shared by football journalist Fabrizio Romano on Monday, Percassi explained that a prior agreement was made with Lookman, allowing him to move in 2025 under specific conditions.

“The pact with Lookman was made one year ago when we rejected €20m from PSG,” Percassi was quoted as saying.

“We told him: we’ll let you leave in 2025 for a super top club and not in Italy. Now, the situation [with Inter] is different… and as always, it’s us deciding.”

Lookman joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in 2022. He has scored 52 goals in 117 appearances for the Italian side.

His statement comes amid tensions between him and Atalanta, as the Super Eagles winger accused the Serie A side of reneging on promises regarding his potential summer transfer.

In a strongly worded message posted on Sunday, Lookman confirmed he has formally requested a transfer after what he described as “many months of broken promises” and unfair treatment by the club.

Despite the dispute, the 27-year-old expressed his continued respect for Atalanta, highlighting his commitment during his time at the club, particularly during their 2023/24 UEFA Europa League-winning campaign.

“I’ve given absolutely everything. Not just as a footballer, but as a person. I’ve always worn the shirt with pride and tried to represent this club and the city of Bergamo with heart, passion, and dedication,” he said.

Lookman scored his first career hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final victory against Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin.