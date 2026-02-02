‘I’m very happy to be here’ — Lookman begins new chapter at Atletico Madrid

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has expressed excitement after arriving in Madrid to begin a new phase of his career with Atletico Madrid, bringing an end to a long-running transfer saga.

The 28-year-old touched down in the Spanish capital on Sunday following months of speculation and protracted negotiations with Atalanta.

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing after the Italian club agreed to a €40 million deal, made up of a €35 million base fee and €5 million in performance-related add-ons. Atalanta had previously resisted several bids for Lookman since last summer, despite the player’s desire to seek a fresh challenge.

The Nigerian international is expected to undergo medical examinations on Monday before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract. His departure marks the conclusion of a memorable spell in Bergamo, most notably crowned by his historic hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final.

Speaking shortly after his arrival, Lookman shared his enthusiasm with supporters, saying, “I’m very, very happy to be here. I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

His arrival has already sparked excitement among Atletico fans, who are eager to see how quickly he adapts to life in La Liga and makes his mark. For Lookman, the move represents another significant step in his career and a chance to test himself at the highest level of European football.

Attention will now turn to how swiftly he settles in Madrid and translates his ambition into performances on the pitch.