Living beyond heartbreak in The Lover’s Creed

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Chinwendu Emmanuella Chidi’s journey is woven into the very fabric of her writing. As a Lagos-born first daughter and the eldest of many sisters, leadership and care for others defined her from an early age. Her passion for reading, nurtured by her mother, blossomed into a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and faith. A master’s degree from Northumbria University in the UK broadened her horizons, forging resilience through displacement and spiritual growth. Professionally grounded in human resources, Chidi’s commitment to nurturing people mirrors her personal dedication to living a purposeful, faith-filled life. Her faith, love of singing, and service to others are not just themes in her writing, but the guideposts of her journey.

Thematically, The Lover’s Creed emerges as both confession and testimony, a tapestry of spiritual longing, heartbreak, and ultimately, healing through God’s love. Written in a deeply personal voice, it traces the author’s pilgrimage through loss, grieving for a loved one lost to depression and enduring the desolation of romantic heartbreak. In the darkness of questioning God’s presence, Chidi discovers a love that never let her go.

The book unfolds as a series of “creeds,” pillars of faith that anchor the narrative: Creed One, Creed Two, and Creed Three.

In Creed One, titled ‘I believe He hears me’, the author testifies to God’s attentive presence, gently guiding readers through her own prayers, questions, and desperate cries. Anchoring her reflections in scripture (Psalm 34:15, Psalm 5:3), she parallels her pain with biblical figures like David and Job, men who, too, felt forsaken, but found solace in God’s nearness. The interlacing of her story with scripture and “Whispers from My Lover”, intimate words she discerns from God, infuses the narrative with authenticity and tenderness.

Creed Two is titled ‘I live beyond the human nature’. Here, Chidi pivots from solace to transformation. She unpacks the battle between fleshly desires and God’s higher calling, describing her own missteps and prioritising human love over divine love. The Holy Spirit, in her journey, becomes the catalyst for self-examination, redirection, and surrender. Scriptural threads such as Galatians 5:16, Romans 8:14, and John 10:27, reinforce the possibility of overcoming selfishness and recentering on God’s purpose.

Dependence on God is presented, not as weakness, but as the wellspring of true peace and strength in Creed Three titled ‘I depend on Him’. Through her reflections and biblical exemplars such as Daniel, David, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, the author draws a vivid contrast between worldly striving and divine rest. God’s whispered reassurances, rendered in lyrical prose, encourage the reader to choose daily surrender, emphasising that rest, fulfillment, and identity flow from embracing one’s place in God’s loving plan.

Throughout, “Heart-to-Heart with God” sections provide reflective prompts for readers, transforming passive reading into active self-examination and communion with God.

Chinwendu Chidi’s The Lover’s Creed is saturated with both aesthetic and spiritual qualities. The author writes with the earnestness of someone who has personally wrestled with God and emerged with a greater capacity for hope. The literary style is devotional and meditative, enriched by scriptural allusions and moments of poetic dialogue such as “Whispers from my lover”. Each page extends an invitation, not merely to observe her journey, but to enter one’s own, through vulnerability, honesty, and attentive listening for the divine voice.

The narrative is structured to guide. Each creed reaches a culmination in practical “Treasured Lessons,” where Chidi distills her experiences into universal truths: The necessity of honesty with God, the healing power of vulnerability, the call to listen and respond to the Holy Spirit, and the daily choice to lay burdens at God’s feet.

Chidi’s vulnerability, including confessing her doubts, her returns to harmful relationships, and her longing for validation, resonates deeply, making her insights not just prescriptive but lived reality.

The Lover’s Creed is anchored on at least, four unique features, the first of which is its radical honesty. The memoir-style transparency sets this work apart. Chidi does not present herself as an infallible heroine, but as a relatable seeker, sometimes faltering, but always returning to grace.

Another strong feature is Scriptural integration. Here, verses are not mere decorations, but the backbone of exposition, reflection, and healing. The author’s engagement with scripture shapes her discernment and feeds her hope.

Then, there is spiritual Dialogue. The “Whispers” sections, rendering the sensed words of God, lend intimacy and offer the reader a template for their own divine conversations.

The last, but not the least strong feature of The Lover’s Creed is what can be labelled reflective practice. With “Heart-to-Heart” questions and “Treasured Lessons,” readers are prompted to actively engage, internalise, and respond, making this book both teaching and spiritual exercise.

As usually found in all works of art and things created by mortals, some limitations can be spotted in The Lover’s Creed, although that may be subjective. For some readers, the structure, anchored in devotion, reflection, and spiritual dialogue, may feel less like traditional narrative and more like guided journaling or spiritual mentoring. Those seeking a linear plot or extensive theological argumentation may find the format more meditative than discursive.

In overall, however, The Lover’s Creed is not just a book, it’s a companion for the soul-worn, the questioning, and those yearning for authentic relationship with God. The author succeeded in skillfully melding scripture, testimony, and reflective practice, making her journey accessible and transformative for others. Her voice, sounding gentle and courageous at the same time, invites readers to entrust their pain to the God who hears, to rise above their limitations by the Spirit’s power, and to choose dependency that leads not to weakness, but to the strength and peace that only divine love can provide.

This work stands as a call to return daily, in honesty and humility, to the Lover of our souls—a creed worthy of every heart.