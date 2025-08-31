Liverpool vs Arsenal: Gunners seek 1st EPL win at Anfield since 2012

Arsenal head to Anfield this Sunday, seeking a first Premier League win there since 2012 — a victory will bolster their title pursuit.

Currently unbeaten in two league matches, Arsenal boast of the division’s best defensive record; Liverpool, the defending champions, have conceded goals early this season.

Liverpool, unbeaten at home in August since 2015, have scored in 36 successive league matches—a potential new record.

Arsenal’s injury list is mounting– Saka, Havertz, Odegaard, and Jesus are either out or doubtful.

New 68 million pounds signing, Eberechi Eze, may debut.

Mikel Arteta praised Eze’s “special aura” at training; he is expected to spark creativity amid absentee worries.

Liverpool offer positive fitness news; Mac Allister is training again; no new concerns reported by manager Arne Slot.

Arteta says the fixture is “defining” for perception as much as league position; he urges belief through adversity.

Slot admits Arsenal pose a serious threat—particularly from set-pieces—but insists his side is fully prepared.

The Anfield record speaks volumes: League meetings have ended in draws lately.

Arsenal are winless there in 12 league trips—and have not won since 2012.

Head-to-head balance remains tight; in 244 meetings, Liverpool lead 95–83 in wins; 66 ended level.

Recent league matches at Anfield have mostly ended in stalemates, including a 2‑2 draw in May 2025 when Arsenal came from two down.

A draw may be respectable; a loss, predictable under circumstances; a win, however, will irreversibly shift the narrative in Arsenal’s favour.

As the players emerge onto that famed Anfield turf, this fixture transcends tactics; it will come down to mindset, belief—and perhaps a debut that sparks hope.

Game day may well redefine Arsenal’s season.

Vanguard News