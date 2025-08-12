Liverpool plan defence reinforcement with Guehi signing

By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with a deal worth around £35 million edging closer to completion.

According to reports, the 24-year-old England international has already agreed personal terms with the Reds, and discussions between the two clubs are progressing towards a final agreement.

Guehi, who has made over 100 Premier League appearances since joining Palace from Chelsea in 2021, has been on Liverpool’s radar for several months. His composure on the ball, leadership qualities, and defensive consistency have made him one of the most sought-after centre-backs in England.

The Reds are keen to strengthen their backline ahead of the 2025/26 season, with head coach Arne Slot prioritising defensive reinforcements.

Guehi is seen as a player who can slot immediately into Liverpool’s starting XI and help anchor their defence in both domestic and European competitions.

In addition to Guehi, Liverpool are also in talks with Serie A side Parma for highly rated Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni. At just 18 years old, Leoni has already impressed with his maturity and technical ability, attracting interest from several top European clubs. The Reds view him as a long-term project who can develop alongside established defenders.

Sources close to the negotiations suggest that both players are eager to join Liverpool, with Guehi’s deal likely to be finalised first before the club turn their full attention to securing Leoni.