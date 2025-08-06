Late Doyin Abiola to be buried in Lekki, family confirms

Doyin Abiola

…As Tinubu, govs, NPAN, NGE mourn

By Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni & James Ogunnaike

LAGOS —The family of late media icon, Dr. Doyin Abiola, yesterday, announced that she would be laid to rest in Lekki, Lagos.

Dr. Abiola died, aged 82, after a brief illness.

A family source disclosed that arrangements were underway for her interment in Lekki and advised sympathisers to pay their condolences at her Ikoyi residence, not at the more widely known Toyin Street, Ikeja residence of MKO Abiola.

At 3p.m., yesterday, the MKO Abiola Ikeja residence remained deserted, with no official condolence activity reported at that location.

Dr. Abiola, the first female Managing Director and Publisher of the National Concord Newspapers, was a towering figure in Nigeria’s media landscape.

She was also the widow of Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

She is remembered as an Amazon of the Nigerian media industry, celebrated for her groundbreaking role in journalism and her unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and democratic ideals.

Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, and Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to the late Dr. Abiola.

She was a soldier of democracy —Tinubu

President Tinubu, in his tribute, described her as a soldier of democracy, noting that Nigerians would never forget Doyin Abiola’s leadership.

The statement read: “I received with deep sadness the news early on Wednesday of the passing of Dr. Abiola, a trailblazing journalist, editor and former managing director of the defunct Concord Group of newspapers and wife of the late Bashorun MKO Abiola.

“Her immense contributions to journalism and gender equity laid a foundation for generations of women. Her impact on our democracy was even more profound.

“Doyin embodied integrity, tenacity, hard work, commitment to excellence, and dedication to public good and democratic good governance.

“I had a good relationship with the late Doyin, which stemmed from my close relationship with the late MKO Abiola.

“As MKO’s wife, Doyin became acquainted with politics and took a keen interest in it, particularly when her husband ran for the country’s presidency in 1993.

“She played a prominent role in MKO’s election, mobilising and providing direction for the media under her control.

“And when the June 12 election, won by her husband, was annulled, she did not stand aside. Despite the military junta shutting down the Concord Group, she also joined the fray, demanding the validation of the election. She was a soldier of democracy in her own right.”

She was a distinguished individual —Gov Abiodun

Also, Governor Abiodun of Ogun State, in a condolence message, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, a remarkable woman whose contributions to society and unwavering support for her late husband during the tumultuous period surrounding the June 12, 1993, presidential election in Nigeria will forever be remembered.

“Her dedication to justice, democracy and the betterment of her country exemplifies the strength and resilience of her character.

“She displayed excellent spirit in the fight for the validation of the annulled June 12, election as the person in charge of the Concord Group of Newspapers, owned by her then-embattled husband.

“She played a significant role in advocating for the democratic ideals that many Nigerians still strive to uphold today. Her commitment to these principles, particularly during a time of great political unrest, demonstrated her courage and unwavering belief in the power of democracy.”

She was a media industry Amazon —Sanwo-Olu

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said her death was a great loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

The governor said: “On behalf of my family, the people and government of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Abiola family over the death of an accomplished journalist and media manager, Dr. Doyin Abiola. I also commiserate with the deceased friends, colleagues, and journalists in Nigeria.

“Dr. Abiola etched her name in gold in the media industry as the first Nigerian woman to be an editor and Managing Editor of a national daily. She was a role model to many journalists in Nigeria, having nurtured and given opportunities to many media practitioners who have become leading voices in the journalism profession and leaders in different sectors.

“I pray that God will grant the soul of our beloved Dr. Doyin Abiola eternal rest and comfort the immediate family, friends and colleagues of the deceased with the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

She was a quintessential journalist, media guru—NPAN

Similarly, the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, in a statement described the late media icon as a quintessential journalist and media guru.

NPAN, in a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, read: “It is with sadness that we received the news of the death of our sister, friend, colleague and a trustee of our esteemed Association, Dr. Doyin Abiola (nee Aboaba).

“Though she lived to the ripe age of 82 years, this by no means mitigates the shock of receiving the news of her passing.

“A quintessential journalist and media guru, Dr. Abiola was a record breaker in the Nigerian media space, being the first woman to be named editor of a national daily with her appointment in 1980, as Editor, National Concord newspaper.

In 1986, she also became the first Nigerian woman to preside over the fortunes of a national newspaper group, as she was named Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Concord Newspapers Group.

“In all, we take solace in the fact that she left an indelible mark on the newspaper industry and served the industry till her death.

“Dr. Abiola, until her death, was a trustee of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN. She was also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, DAME.

“On behalf of the Executive Council of our esteemed association, we commiserate with her entire family, members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm and former staff of the defunct Concord Newspapers.”

She was a trailblazing journalist — NGE

Paying its tribute, the NGE said it was saddened by the death of Dr. Abiola, describing her as a trailblazing journalist.

The NGE, in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Messrs Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, respectively, said: “The NGE is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Abiola, a trailblazing journalist and former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the defunct Concord Newspapers, at the age of 82.

“Dr Abiola’s legacy is a testament to her pioneering spirit, breaking down gender barriers and mentoring generations of journalists who have gone on to become great professionals.

“Her remarkable career trajectory, from reporter to the pinnacle of journalism, sets records as the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first woman to hold the position of Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of a newspaper in Nigeria.

“Dr. Abiola’s leadership, dedication to excellence and commitment to press freedom, gender equity and national development have left an indelible mark on the profession.

“We remember her courage and resilience during the military era, withstanding harassment and threats during her tenure at Concord Newspapers.

“As we pray for her soul’s repose, we celebrate her achievements, which serve as a reminder that a person’s legacy is defined by the positive impact they leave behind.

“Dr Abiola’s life and work inspire us to strive for excellence, driven by passion and commitment, regardless of gender or circumstance.”