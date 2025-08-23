Lagos residents debunk slash in egg price

File

Some residents across Lagos State have debunked the reported slash in the price of eggs as claimed by the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN).

The residents recounted their experiences on the consistent hike in the price of the produce in spite of the assurances by the Poultry Association of Nigeria in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN reports that PAN recently disclosed a 10 per cent slash in the price of eggs from the farm gate at N4,800 to N5,000 per crate.

However, a crate of eggs sells between N5,500 and N6,500 at the local markets with some retailers selling at a slightly higher price of N250 for a piece.

A resident at Egbeda area of the state, Mrs Rose Brownson, noted that there had been no change in the price of eggs in her area, in spite of rumours of price slash.

“The cost of eggs has not dropped in recent months, it only gets more expensive from our end.

“We still buy a crate between N5,800 to N6,000 depending on the size. There has been no noticeable drop in the price.

“So, I do not understand what they mean by a price slash, a piece of raw egg still sells at N250. There has been no change,” Brownson said.

On her part, Mrs Esther Ikechukwu, a wholesaler at the FESTAC area of the state, said they buy a crate egg from the farm gate at N5,100, excluding other charges before it gets to the point of sale.

“The farms’ real price for a crate is N5,100 but we pay N200 extra per crate of egg. If we purchase 100 crates there is an extra cost of N200 for transportation on each.

“The egg arrives at our location at N5,300 and we still have to pay to convey it to our shops. Some people buy at N5,300 from the farm gate depending on transportation cost to where you are.

“I sell a crate at N5,700, while some other wholesalers sell between N6,000 and N6,500,” Ikechukwu said.

She said other costs incurred in the sales of eggs to retailers contribute to the hike in some areas.

“There is also the cost of data to carry out transfer and to call customers, the cost of nylon bags for packaging the produce is also factored into the final cost, which is N200 for a piece.

“Also, we sell cracked eggs at N500 for three piece which is below our cost price and a crate for N4,500. We don’t gain much from it, it is the retailers that get more profit than wholesalers,” she said.

A consumer at Alimosho area of the state, Mr Oriafo Oseme, said there had been no change in the price of eggs as he still buys a crate of eggs at N6,000.

“I still bought a crate of egg at N6,000 few days back, so this news of slash in the price of eggs by poultry farmers seems like a myth.

“If there has been a drop in the price at the farm gates, it should reflect in the price we consumers buy,” Oseme said.

Also, a cooked food trader at Amuwo Odofin area of the state, Mrs Charity Igwe, said: “We buy a crate at N5,600 and I sell a piece of boiled eggs at N250, but when I buy at N6,000, I sell a piece at N300.

“I can only sell the way I buy in order to make a little profit from my food sales.

“But most cooked food traders sell a piece of egg at N300 in order to break even after factoring in other costs of preparing the meals,” Igwe said. (NAN)