KWAM 1’s airport conduct amounts to terrorism in most climes – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that the recent actions of popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM 1, at an airport could be considered an act of terrorism in many countries.

Speaking on Arise TV on Sunday, Mike Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, condemned the singer’s alleged disruption of a ValueJet flight from taking off.

“Your first responsibility at airport is respect and obey instructions from the officials on ground. The passenger (KWAM 1) has not done that,” Achimugu said.

“What he did in most climes is considered terrorism. You cannot stop an aircraft from taking off. There is nothing that excuses it.”

He said the NCAA would investigate how Ayinde gained access to the point where the incident occurred, stressing that everyone found culpable would be punished.

The probe will involve the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Aviation Security Service (AVSEC), and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

“Did the air traffic control clear the pilot to fly seeing that it was not safe for her to proceed? All of these questions will be answered during the course of the investigation,” he added.

On August 7, the NCAA petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate the incident, which occurred during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201. The authority alleged that Ayinde’s actions violated the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.

The Fuji star has since been placed on a no-fly list pending the outcome of the investigation.

Vanguard News