King Kosoko Museum seeks US Mission’s partnership 

By Etop Ekanem

Prince Sikiru Kosoko, General Secretary of the King Kosoko Royal Family of Lagos has sought partnership with the United States Mission in Nigeria for the development of the King Kosoko Museum in Ereko, Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Prince Kosoko made the request when the new Consul General of the United States Mission in Nigeria, Mr Rick Swart, paid a visit to the museum on Sunday.

Swart, who took over as the Consul General from JoEllen Gorg in July, and represented the US government across 17 states in southern Nigeria, visited the museum with his wife.

Mr Swart, in his brief remarks, thanks the family for having him in their museum, adding:“Thank you for having me in your palace. It is such a wonderful place which has so much history. Meeting all of you today has really brought us to life”

He also rejoiced with the Kosoko family head who is celebrating 96th birthday and wished her good health.

Kosoko museum is one of the places of interests that the new diplomats have decided to visit

They were welcomed to the museum by Prince Sikiru Kosoko, the General Secretary of the King Kosoko Royal Family of Lagos who represented the Head of the family, Alhaja Mutiat Abimbola Ashabi Alli-Balogun and the Oloja of Lagos- elect/museum curator, Prince Abiola Kosoko, and other family members.

He said the palace comprises 16-year-old Kosoko palace, a mini museum where the late King Kosoko’s letters and business correspondences with Europeans, royal paraphernalia and his personal items are kept, and also the main museum which has hundreds of the late Lagos monarch’s relics, and other important items about Lagos and Nigeria.

He also showcased some items, including a letter written by a former American President to late Prince Kosoko, the grandson of late Oba Kosoko, who was a foremost photographer.

He sought the family partnership with the US Consulate in further development of the museum and its preservation.