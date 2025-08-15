Jigawa’s Auyo lacks bills due to poor attendance, not bribery – Reps deputy spokesman

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has dismissed allegations that lawmakers must pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million to present motions, bills or petitions in the chamber, linking the claims to a colleague’s poor attendance record and mental health struggles.

Agbese, in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, described remarks by Ibrahim Auyo — who represents Hadejia, Auyo and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, as “baseless” and “a deliberate attempt to mislead Nigerians.”

The controversy stems from a viral video in which Auyo, speaking in Hausa, alleged that legislative business in the National Assembly was financially driven, claiming members were required to pay hefty sums to secure consideration for their bills and motions, and to lobby more than 360 colleagues for support.

Agbese rejected the claims outright, alleging that Auyo has “ongoing mental health challenges” which have hampered his work in the 10th Assembly.

“It is public knowledge that Hon. Auyo has been grappling with mental health challenges, which have significantly impacted his participation in the 10th Assembly,” Agbese said. “Since its inception in June 2023, he has recorded less than 10% attendance and has contributed zero bills, motions, or petitions.”

He accused the Jigawa lawmaker of attempting to cover up his legislative inactivity with false claims of systemic corruption.

“While we sympathise with his struggles, it is unacceptable to fabricate stories about financial barriers in the legislative process to mask his absence and lack of engagement,” Agbese added. “If other lawmakers are diligently sponsoring bills and motions, what prevents him from doing the same? Where is his proof of these alleged payments?”

Agbese stressed that under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the House operates on “transparency, accountability and intellectual rigour — not financial inducements.”

“The Speaker’s open-door policy has united members across party divides, ensuring every lawmaker has equal opportunity to contribute to nation-building,” he said. “The 10th House is the most transparent in Nigeria’s history, and Auyo’s allegations are a direct affront to our collective efforts and the integrity of this institution.”

He further claimed that residents of Hadejia, Auyo and Kafin Hausa have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with their representative’s performance.

“If Hon. Auyo perceives the legislative process as ‘rocket science,’ it may reflect his limited engagement or understanding, not systemic corruption,” Agbese remarked.

The Deputy Spokesman urged Auyo to focus on his health and mandate rather than undermining public trust in the National Assembly, and advised him to present any evidence of wrongdoing to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

As of press time, Auyo had not responded to calls or messages seeking his reaction. His phone remained switched off. Efforts to obtain the official position of the House Spokesperson were unsuccessful.