Jigawa Rep under fire over no-bill record, says process too costly

The member representing Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Usman Auyo, popularly known as Kamfani, is under fire over his failure to sponsor any bill since his election to office.

In a viral video where he spoke in Hausa, the lawmaker reacted to the criticisms, describing them as “false” and challenging anyone with contrary evidence to come forward.

According to findings, Hon. Auyo has not moved any bill between June 2023, when the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated.

Auyo was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2015. He was re-elected in 2019 and again in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), making the current term his third.

In his transcribed statement, Auoyo said “Since I went to the assembly, it’s not true that someone wrote a motion for their need or others to be presented before the house. It’s all false. And if at all, there is anybody who should come out to challenge me. “

He alleged that even the bills and petitions are paid for, saying “…you have to pay ₦3 million, ₦2 million, or ₦1 million for it to be read on the floor of the house. After you read the bill, you have to lobby over 360 lawmakers to support that the bill be considered.

He added, “Whoever said the youths were not supported, that person only expressed his personal opinion as it’s not true. Those who benefited knows. You are not God, so you cannot satisfy everybody or be just to all. Of course, it is not everybody that will get or benefit from the distribution. I singlehandedly do the distributions. 80% of the distribution goes to the youths. Talk about the motorcycle, water pumps, and cars I shared, the youths benefited from it. And the moment you do this distribution to them, they sell something you bought something 300 at 120 or 150 plus.

On bills, I have made it a principle that any community or local government has a motion, they should sit down and put it into writing. They should take it to my legislative aides for onward delivery to me and await to see whether we will act on it or not. If it is something I can address instantly, we do it, and if something I will appeal to be placed for the next year’s appropriation, I will plead that it be done that way.Like a singer said in the past, no going back, I stand by that in 2027. Except what God destined.”

All efforts to reach the lawmaker for comment were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.