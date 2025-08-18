Isese Day: Lagos, Oyo declare Wednesday public holiday

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has declared Wednesday, August 20, as a work-free day for public servants in commemoration of Isese Day, an annual celebration of Yoruba culture and traditions.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the holiday to enable traditional worshippers and members of the public to fully participate in the cultural observance dedicated to promoting and preserving indigenous heritage.

Also, Oyo State Government declared Wednesday a work-free day to mark the celebration of Isese Day.

This is contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, on Monday in Ibadan.

The letter indicated that Governor Seyi Makinde approved the work-free day to celebrate the traditional religious day.

According to the circular, the governor urged all citizens in the state to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the state in particular, and the country in general.

‘Isese” is a significant cultural and spiritual celebration in Yoruba culture. It is observed every August 20 to honour the traditional Yoruba religion, ancestors, and deities.

Lagos…

The announcement by Lagos government was contained in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, dated August 18, 2025, and circulated to all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The circular explained that the declaration aligns with the state government’s commitment to supporting traditional institutions and enhancing the preservation of Yoruba cultural values.

“Mr. Governor has approved that Wednesday, 20th August 2025 be declared a work-free day for public servants in the state,” the notice read. “Consequently, work resumes on Thursday, 21st August 2025 at 8:00 a.m.”

All accounting officers were directed to ensure wide dissemination of the information across their various agencies.

Isese Day is celebrated annually in Lagos State as a mark of respect for traditional religion adherents and to promote cultural pride among the Yoruba people.