INEC to begin continuous voter registration in Lagos

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to commence its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the 20 local government area offices in Lagos State.

Speaking at an INEC/stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Salami Ayobami, said the exercise will begin on Monday, 18 August 2025, with an online pre-registration process, followed by in-person biometric capturing from Monday, 25 August 2025.

The CVR will run until 30 August 2026, with physical registration taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, at all INEC LGA offices and the state secretariat. Individuals in the queue by 3:00 p.m. will still be attended to.

Eligible participants include Nigerians aged 18 and above, those replacing lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), individuals transferring their voting locations within or across states, and those updating personal details due to changes such as address, name, or marital status.

Prof. Ayobami stressed that underage and multiple registrations are prohibited and warned that offenders will be handed over to law enforcement agencies.