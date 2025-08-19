INEC schedules August 21, for Zamfara supplementary polls in 5 PUs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara has announced that it will conduct a supplementary election in five polling units of the Kaura Namoda South State Assembly constituency on August 21.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mahmud Isah, made the disclosure during a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau on Tuesday.

Isah said the supplementary election would hold in five polling units in Kyambarawa and Sakajiki registration areas, where the Aug. 16 bye-election results were cancelled following alleged irregularities.

According to him, the supplementary poll will take place in three polling units in Kyambarawa ward.

The exercise, he noted, would take place in Shiyar Magaji (kofar hamza) 002, Tukasu (sabuwar Kasuwa) 009 and Kofar fafa (shiyar fada).

He said that the poll would be conducted equally in the two affected polling units in Sakajiki ward, including Alko (Shiyar Kudu) 002 and Shiyar Nufawa (Kofar MD Nuhu) 007.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had on Aug. 16, declared the bye-election inconclusive following the cancellation of results from the five polling units.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University, Gusau, said that the commission had registered 5,446 voters in the two areas with 3,265 PVCs collected.

He stated that the results announced after the cancellation showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) received 7,001 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 5,339 votes.

Sa’adu explained that the margin between the two leading political parties, APC and PDP, was 1,662, which he said was less than the 3,265 of PVCs collected in the affected polling units.

The electoral umpire cited Sections 24 subsection 2 & 3, Section 47 subsection 3 and Section 51 subsection 2 of the Electoral Act 2022 as reasons for declaring the election inconclusive.