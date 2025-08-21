Zamfara Re-Run: Election watchdog calls for proportional security measures

The Athena Election Observatory (AEO) has expressed concern over the scale of security deployment ahead of the supplementary election in Kaura Namoda North.

In a statement on Thursday, Aliyu Jalal, Head of Communications for AEO, said the re-run involves only five polling units and just over 3,000 collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), noting that the mobilisation of law enforcement personnel appeared significant given the scope of the exercise.

“The presence of security is important to ensure a safe voting environment. Deployments should be appropriate to the local context to support a smooth electoral process,” Jalal said.

The supplementary election follows the declaration of the 17 August by-election as inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) due to a narrow margin of lead. The vote is limited to polling units in Sakajiki and Kyambarawa Wards, covering 3,265 PVCs.

AEO highlighted INEC guidelines which stipulate that law enforcement officers at polling units must provide protection without disrupting proceedings, act only under lawful INEC instruction, and ensure their presence facilitates voting.

The observatory issued several recommendations, urging authorities to: Match Security Deployment to Context – Ensure that the level of security reflects the size and scale of the election. Maintain Neutral Oversight – Security activity should follow electoral protocols. Promote Voter Confidence – Citizens should be able to vote freely. Support Electoral Integrity – All stakeholders should act to uphold trust in INEC’s processes.

“Elections are a civic exercise, and security should support a safe and transparent process,” Jalal said.