Illegal mining funds banditry, costs Nigeria $9bn annually – FCT CP

…as Mining Marshals warn against biased reporting, seek media support

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ajao Adewale, has disclosed that illegal mining has grown into a powerful, cartel-driven enterprise allegedly bankrolled by influential Nigerians, fueling banditry and costing the nation an estimated $9 billion (₦13.7 trillion) annually.

Speaking at a media parley organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council on “The Fight Against Illegal Mining: Role of the Media” in Abuja, Adewale described illegal mining as one of Nigeria’s most dangerous national security threats.

“The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) reports that Nigeria loses up to $9 billion annually to illegal mining and gold smuggling. This is not merely an economic crime; it fuels insecurity, degrades the environment, undermines lawful investment, and robs our nation of vital resources. Powerful Nigerians are believed to be the main drivers of these operations, using foreigners merely as fronts while banditry and terrorism are bankrolled through this criminal network,” he alleged.

He identified Zamfara, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Kwara, Osun and parts of the FCT as hotspots, noting that over 72 suspects had been arrested in Abuja alone between 2023 and 2024 for illegal mining activities. Adewale stressed that without synergy between security agencies and the media, the cartels would continue to thrive.

Also speaking, Commander of the Mining Marshals, Attah Onoja, warned against biased or unethical reportage, alleging that illegal mining cartels were funding “rogue journalism” to undermine enforcement efforts.

“We will not succumb to blackmail. Illegal mining cannot be defeated by enforcement agencies alone. This is why we are calling on the media to be partners in this fight,” Onoja said.

He revealed that the Marshals—an enforcement arm of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) created under the Tinubu administration by directive of the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake—had dismantled illegal camps, prosecuted offenders, and restored order in volatile mining corridors despite challenges such as entrenched interests and inadequate logistics.

“Our message is clear: Nigeria’s mineral wealth belongs to all Nigerians, not a privileged few,” he added.

Supporting this stance, National President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dele Ayanleke, said illegal mining was sustained by corruption, poverty, and weak governance structures.

“From child labour in Nasarawa’s lithium fields to mercury poisoning in Zamfara’s gold sites, the consequences are severe,” Ayanleke lamented. “Illegal mining undermines legitimate investors, destroys communities, and fuels insecurity. Only sustained attention — especially from the media — can dismantle these cartels.”

Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Grace Ike, charged journalists to go beyond routine reportage by carrying out investigative journalism that exposes financiers, amplifies community concerns, and pressures policymakers.

“As gatekeepers of truth, we must investigate, expose, and educate the public on the devastating effects of illegal mining,” she said. “Balanced and accurate reporting can reveal the hidden dangers, highlight the human and environmental toll, and push policymakers into decisive action.”

She assured that the NUJ FCT would continue to champion the voices of affected communities nationwide.

“Empowering citizens with credible information gives them the tools to demand better regulatory oversight and environmental protections,” she added.