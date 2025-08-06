Hezbollah says will treat disarmament decision ‘as if it does not exist’

Hezbollah said Wednesday that it would treat Beirut’s decision a day earlier to disarm it “as if it did not exist”, accusing the cabinet of committing a “grave sin”.

Amid US pressure and fears of Israel expanding its strikes on Lebanon, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government “tasked the Lebanese army with setting an implementation plan to restrict weapons” to the army and other state forces “before the end of this year”.

The plan is to be presented to the cabinet by the end of August for discussion and approval.

In its first response to the decision, Hezbollah said: “Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government committed a grave sin by taking the decision to disarm Lebanon of its weapons to resist the Israeli enemy.

“This decision undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty and gives Israel a free hand to tamper with its security, geography, politics and future existence… Therefore, we will treat this decision as if it does not exist.”

Hezbollah said it views the decision as “the result of dictates from US envoy” Tom Barrack, referring to a proposal he submitted to authorities calling for the group’s disarmament within a timetable.

It “fully serves Israel’s interests and leaves Lebanon exposed to the Israeli enemy without any deterrence”, according to Hezbollah.

The government said its decision came as part of the implementation of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the war between Hezbollah and Israel on November 27. The agreement stipulated that government authorities including the army and internal security forces should be the exclusive bearers of weapons in Lebanon.

In its statement, Hezbollah reiterated its condition that Israel must halt its strikes on Lebanon before a new defence strategy is discussed.

“We are open to dialogue, ending the Israeli aggression against Lebanon, liberating its land, releasing prisoners, working to build the state, and rebuilding what was destroyed by the brutal aggression,” the group said, adding that it was “prepared to discuss a national security strategy”, but not under Israeli fire.

Hezbollah-affiliated Health Minister Rakan Nassereldine and Environment Minister Tamara Elzein, who is affiliated with its ally Amal, walked out of Tuesday’s meeting.

Hezbollah described the move as “an expression of rejection” of the government’s decision and “the decision to subject Lebanon to American tutelage and Israeli occupation”.