Gunmen abduct 2 AAUA staff, one rescued

The Police in Ondo State have confirmed the abduction of two staff members of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) by gunmen on Monday evening.

The duo were reportedly abducted from their residence in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

“Yes, two AAUA staff were abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. However, our men responded quickly and were able to rescue one of them.

“The commissioner of police have directed that the rescued individual be debriefed for possible intelligence that may assist in our ongoing efforts to rescue the remaining person,” he said.

NAN gathered that one of the victims, Mr Omoniyi Eleyinmi, is a faculty officer in the Faculty of Education and member of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of the university.

Eleyinmi was abducted around 7:00 pm on Monday at his house located on Supare-Akoko road, Akungba-Akoko. (NAN)