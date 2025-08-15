Gov Nwifuru rewards D’Tigress Ejiofor with N30m, duplex

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, on Friday, rewarded a member of the victorious Nigeria’s D’Tigress Basketball team from the state, Blessing Ejifor, with state honour, N30 million and a duplex at the Civil and Public Servant Estate.

Nwifuru announced the state recognition for Ejiofor during a modest reception organised in her honour at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Abakiliki.

Nwifuru, who expressed joy over the player’s achievements, said that N50 million would be released to the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Mr Richard Idike, to build a standard basketball court.

He said that the court would enable younger basketball players to train ahead of the next season.

“She is a great ambassador. Congratulations, Miss Blessing,” Nwifuru said.

The governor also rewarded her with the prestigious honour of having her included in the “Ebonyi Hall of Fame”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ejiofor is a centre player for Nigeria’s D’Tigress with an impressive track record in international basketball.

A key player in D’Tigress’ fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title, she has helped to cement Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s basketball.

She honed her skill at Vanderbilt University, Chipola College, and West Virginia University, where she earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honours.

She had stints with clubs in Spain and France and represented Nigeria at the 2024 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament in Paris.

