Gov. Mohammed flags off cybernation program, targets 100, 000 citizens on digital skill

In a determined move to positioned Bauchi State as a hub for digital innovation and a technologically driven state, Governor Bala Mohammed on Tuesday flagged off what is the Cybernations program an intensive cybersecurity training initiative.

This ambitious program known as the Digital Literacy and Skill Framework Bauchi Initiative, the project, developed in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), will provide basic digital skills training to more than 100,000 citizens by 2027.

Speaking at the launch in Bauchi on Tuesday, the governor said the initiative “marks a turning point for our state’s economic future” and will ensure that citizens, especially young people, can participate fully in the global digital economy.

He added that DL4ALL will integrate digital education into schools and workforce development policies, creating a talent pipeline for both local and international employers.

He also said it will offer advanced training to 2,000 youths in high-demand technology fields such as software development, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity among others.

He said, “We acknowledge that Information Technology is today and in the foreseeable future the fastest growing industry and one with increasing capacity to absorb young people with skills. Its advantage is such that everyone can undertake training and acquire skills, be certified and create a sustainable source of livelihood leveraging on its power.

“Our vision is clear: to transform Bauchi into a digitally inclusive, economically vibrant, and innovation-driven state. We aim to harness technology not just as a tool, but as a catalyst for economic diversification, human capital development, and social transformation.

Also, the Managing Director. Galaxy Backbone, Professor Ibrahim Adeyanju in a goodwill message Harped on the importance of cybersecurity awareness in today’s digital age.

He highlighted the need for collective efforts to equip Nigerians with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in a digital society.

He added that through visionary leadership of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed, Galaxy Backbone has successfully extended its digital infrastructure to Bauchi via fibre optic connectivity and deployed 3 eLTE base stations to deliver true broadband internet access.

Country Representative of Protexxa’s Abi -Hafsat Abubakar, described the initiative as a gateway to over 3,5 million global cyber security jobs

“The Cyber Nation programme, in partnership with Protexxa Inc, is the first of its kind in Nigeria and second in Africa, whereby 500 youths will be trained as certified cyber security experts with dire f pathway to local and international employment, including opportunities to earn foreign currency”.

Speaking in the same vein, the Director General Bauchi State Bureau for Information and Communication Technology, (BICTDE), Hayatudeen Babamaji noted that the Bauchi State Cyber Nations Program, in partnership with Protexxa Inc., under the leadership of Governor Balance Mohammed is a pioneering initiative the first of its kind in Nigeria and second in Africa.

Babamaji added that the program will train youths to become world-class cybersecurity professionals, equipping them with the skills to protect critical infrastructure and participate competitively in the global digital economy.

“As we launch these programs, I want to reaffirm that this is not random. Our vision is clear, our direction is set, and with the collaborative programs such as these, we will achieve our goal of making Bauchi State an ICT hub not just for the North East region but whole of Nigeria and beyond”.

Other critical stakeholders includes the Chief Operating Officer, Protexxa Inc. Canada, Rick Huijbregts, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communication Commission,(NCC) Dr. Aminu Maida, National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr. Vincent Olatunji and MD, Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited, Mrs Nkechi Idehen among others.