Gov. Adeleke travels to U.S. for Davido’s wedding

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has flown to the United States, to attend the wedding of his nephew, international music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

Davido confirmed his upcoming nuptials with wife Chioma in Miami, Florida, scheduled for August 2025 during an interview on The Breakfast Club that aired Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, addressed concerns raised by the opposition All Progressives Congress regarding the governor’s absence from the state.

Rasheed confirmed Adeleke’s departure in a statement released on Tuesday, explaining that “Governor Adeleke left Nigeria for the United States via the family’s private jet a few days ago for the wedding of the global music icon, his beloved nephew, David Adeleke.

“His Excellency is extending an invitation to the opposition party to attend the event and share in the joy of the occasion with the Adeleke family.

“Those unable to attend may join virtually,” Rasheed stated.

Rasheed emphasised that the governor had not taken any official vacation since taking office in November 2022, noting that this trip would be brief.

He elaborated, “Additionally, from the November 2022 date, the governor has not gone on official vacation.

“For this current trip, the Governor has again chosen to make it a short one to continually attend to crucial state functions.

“Meanwhile, the Governor is in constant communication with his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, who is supervising activities of the government.”

