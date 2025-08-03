‘Go for Gold’, Tinubu tells D’Tigress, sends delegation to Abidjan

Credit: FIBA

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed unwavering support for Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, ahead of their AfroBasket final in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, urging them to bring home a historic fifth consecutive continental title.

The President made the call via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday.

“I have dispatched a Presidential Delegation to Abidjan to stand with our superlative D’Tigress as they pursue a fifth consecutive AfroBasket title for Nigeria. #MissionV,” Tinubu announced.

He praised the team for their tenacity and national pride, describing them as “inspiring symbols of Nigerian excellence.”

“Our girls have shown character, discipline, and the Nigerian spirit in every game. As they prepare for the final… we stand behind them—not just as fans, but as a grateful nation inspired by their excellence. Go for gold. Go for glory, girls!” he declared.

The Presidential Delegation to Abidjan is led by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, and includes a cross-section of key officials from the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

Other members of the delegation include:

Hon. Kabiru Amadu, Chairman, House Committee on Sports

Barr. Imaan Suleiman, Minister of Women Affairs

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy

Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of State, Finance

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity

O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communications, Engagement and New Media Strategy

Oyinade Nathan-Marsh, SSA to the President (Office of the Chief of Staff)

Kukoyi Olubusola, SSA to the President (Office of the First Lady)

The delegation is expected to offer moral and institutional support to D’Tigress as they seek to cement their legacy in African basketball.