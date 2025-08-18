Full List: 6 countries qualify for CHAN 2024 quarter-finals

Six countries have now secured their spots in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Uganda, Algeria, Morocco, Madagascar, Kenya, and Tanzania have all advanced to the last eight of the CHAN competition.

Uganda and Algeria sealed their qualification on Monday after the final Group C fixtures. Uganda battled to a 3-3 draw with South Africa, a result that saw them finish top of the group with seven points from four games.

Algeria claimed the second spot with six points, edging South Africa on goal difference as both teams ended level on points.

Guinea and Niger fell short, finishing fourth and fifth with four and two points, respectively

