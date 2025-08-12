Just in: Nigeria crashes out of CHAN after humiliating 4-0 defeat to Sudan

Nigeria’s campaign at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) came to a crushing end after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Sudan in their second group match.

The home-based Super Eagles thought they had taken the lead in the 22nd minute when Anthony Ijoma slotted home from a swift counterattack, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Sudan capitalised just three minutes later, finding the breakthrough in the 25th minute.

Nigeria’s troubles deepened in the 44th minute as Sudan converted from the penalty spot to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

The second half brought no respite for the Nigerians, with Sudan extending their advantage in the 55th minute and adding a fourth goal just seven minutes later in the 62nd minute.

Nigeria remain at the bottom of Group D with zero point and cannot make it past the group stage even if they win their final match against Congo.

Senegal and Sudan are now tied on four points heading into the matchday three fixtures, with Congo in third place on one point.

