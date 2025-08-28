FOMWAN at 40: Group charts bold vision on climate, education, global solidarity

Stock

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has marked its 40th anniversary with a bold reaffirmation of its commitment to women empowerment, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

The association is also amplifying its voice on pressing global humanitarian concerns.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna on Wednesday, the National Amirah of FOMWAN, Mrs Rafiah Sanni, unveiled plans for the upcoming its International Conference.

It is themed, ‘Empowering Muslim Women: Climate Resilience, Sustainability, and Community Development Celebrating FOMWAN’s Achievements’.

Sanni said, “This theme reflects our recognition that empowering women today means equipping them to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

“It is a call to action rooted in evergreen Islamic values to combine faith, knowledge, and practical solutions in building a resilient future.”

Founded in 1985, FOMWAN has grown into a formidable umbrella body for Muslim women’s organisations across Nigeria and the diaspora.

The group currently has an active presence in all the 36 states and the FCT, operating in over 700 local government areas.

Sanni highlighted FOMWAN’s achievements in over four decades, including the establishment of nearly 3,000 basic schools nationwide, health and advocacy programmes for women and children

According to her, they also include capacity building initiatives for women and youths,” she said.

Sani also stated that a major milestone that was under way was the construction of a School of Nursing in Ibadan by the Oyo State chapter and long-term plans for a FOMWAN University.

The international conference, she added, would host delegates from the UK, US, and African nations, strengthening global collaboration and unity among Muslim women.

Commending the peaceful atmosphere in Kaduna, the Amirah extended appreciation to Gov. Uba Sani and the people of the state.

Sani said, “We have experienced a peaceful, secure, and a welcoming atmosphere a stark contrast to the apprehensions of years past,” she said.

Sanni also used the occasion to speak on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning what she described as “indiscriminate killings” and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

“FOMWAN stands firmly with the people of Palestine,” she declared.

“We call for global solidarity, for an end to the bloodshed, and for an urgent humanitarian support to restore dignity and hope

According to her ,the press briefing served as a curtain raiser to the formal opening of the international conference scheduled for Thursday in Kaduna.

She concluded, “FOMWAN is not just celebrating longevity, but a legacy of service, faith, and resilience.”