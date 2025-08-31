Five facts about late Solomon Arase, former IGP

Solomon Arase

Nigeria has lost one of its most reform-minded police chiefs, Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who died in the early hours of Sunday at Cedar Crest Hospital, Abuja.

A seasoned officer, lawyer, and administrator, Arase’s career in the Nigeria Police Force spanned more than three decades, during which he rose to become the 18th Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and later Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Widely respected for championing accountability, professionalism, and human rights within the Force, Arase leaves behind a legacy that transcends policing. Here are five things Nigerians need to know about the late Solomon Arase.

1. Background

Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West, Edo State, Arase graduated from Ahmadu Bello University with a degree in Political Science before joining the Nigeria Police Force in 1981.

He later studied Law at the University of Benin, earned a Master’s degree from the University of Lagos, and completed advanced studies at the National Defence College. His blend of academic excellence and professional discipline set him apart as a well-rounded officer.

2. Introduction of key reforms

Appointed IGP in April 2015, Arase spearheaded reforms aimed at modernizing policing and protecting citizens’ rights. Notable among them was the establishment of the Police Complaints Response Unit (CRU) to tackle misconduct, the creation of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to handle high-profile crimes, and a directive banning the searching of citizens’ phones by officers. He also pushed for forensic development, community policing, and improved welfare for rank-and-file officers.

3. International footprint in security

Arase’s career was not limited to Nigeria. He served in a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Namibia, where he gained exposure to global standards of law enforcement.

He also contributed to international security conversations, including work with the Committee on Prevention of Torture in Geneva, underscoring his reputation as a respected voice in policing beyond Nigeria’s borders.

4. Serving Nigeria even after retirement

Even after retiring as IGP in June 2016, Arase remained deeply involved in public service and security reform. He chaired a task force in Edo State to enforce anti-Community Development Association laws and later served as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) from January 2023, where he promoted merit-based recruitment and transparency in the Force.

5. Investment in youth

Outside uniform, Arase demonstrated a strong commitment to education and youth empowerment. Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he provided scholarships in medicine, engineering, security studies, and other fields, with a particular focus on supporting children of deceased police officers.

Vanguard News