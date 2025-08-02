Fitness may rival Viagra for treating Erectile Dysfunction – Study

By Sola Ogundipe

Scientists have found a connection between muscle strength and sexual performance, suggesting that building muscle could serve as a natural alternative to Viagra.

A research team from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, investigated the relationship between muscle quality and erectile dysfunction (ED), a condition that includes difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection, and their findings indicate that improved muscle health may significantly enhance erectile function, offering a drug-free path to better performance.

Currently, one of the most common treatments for ED involves phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors, such as sildenafil (Viagra). While these medications are effective, they often come with a range of side effects, including headaches, nausea, indigestion, and dizziness. They can also be expensive and unsuitable for some individuals.

The researchers propose that improving muscle quality through strength training and overall fitness could boost blood flow and hormone balance—two key factors in sexual health. This discovery opens the door to a more holistic approach to managing ED, especially for those seeking alternatives to pharmaceutical treatments.

In the new study, researchers looked at 32 previous studies linking men’s muscular strength to sexual function. They found that cross-sectional studies using testing metrics such as muscle volume and hand-grip strength (HGS) showed strong correlations between muscle parameters and erectile function, sexual desire, and overall sexual satisfaction.

“Maintaining skeletal muscle with nutrition and physical activity improves erectile and overall health outcomes. Therapies that target sexual function and muscle health simultaneously (eg, testosterone and L-carnitine) may further benefit sexual function.

“Future studies are warranted to strengthen and elucidate this relationship and to follow the longitudinal outcomes of these therapies on sexual health.”

The link between erectile dysfunction and exercise isn’t new. “We published a paper about a year and a half ago, showing that exercise significantly reverses erectile dysfunction,” study co-author Dr Mohit Khera

Exercise can play a significant role in improving erectile dysfunction by positively impacting several key areas.Regular physical activity can improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, manage weight, and address psychological factors, all of which contribute to erectile function.

Khera added: ‘While higher testosterone levels from strength training may play a minor role, the primary benefits are derived from improved vascular health. Notably, those with the most severe erectile dysfunction experienced the greatest improvements through regular exercise,” he stated.

Along with working out, the researchers found diet can also play a role in erectile dysfunction.

The study found L-carnitine, an amino acid found in red meat, poultry, and fish, may help work as a remedy for ED, too.

Erectile dysfunction is very common and often affects men over 40 years old. Most men struggle to get or keep an erection at some point, this can be caused by stress, fatigue or drinking too much alcohol.

However, if it is a frequent occurrence, it may be a result of high blood pressure or cholesterol, diabetes, depression or anxiety and hormones problems, and is something that can be discussed with a healthcare provider.

Drugs on the market for ED include Viagra, which is part of a drug class called PDE5 inhibitors. They work by blocking an enzyme that restricts blood flow to the penis, by blocking it, the normal function can resume and the penis can become erect.

Over recent years, health experts have warned of a staggering rise in erectile problems in young men. Despite men between the ages of 45 and 54 being the most likely to suffer from erectile difficulties, younger male audiences are increasingly requesting treatment.