Erectile Dysfunction: New campaign targets men’s health stigma in Africa

By Juliet Umeh

To ensure a healthier future for men across Africa, global healthcare company Viatris has launched its EmpowerED for Life campaign across key African countries to tackle the stigma surrounding erectile dysfunction, ED.

The campaign also aims to encourage men to seek professional, safe medical support.

It seeks to raise awareness, break the silence around men’s health issues, and promote open conversations about ED, which is often a symptom of deeper health concerns such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and depression.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Arvind Kanda, Viatris’ Head of India & Access Markets (ARVs, India, South Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa), said:

“The EmpowerED for Life campaign seeks to shift the narrative around ED from stigma to support by fostering open conversations, promoting accurate information, and advocating for early diagnosis and proper treatment.”

The campaign was unveiled during a Pan-African webinar attended by healthcare professionals, policymakers, media representatives, and men’s health advocates from across the continent.

The event spotlighted the high prevalence of ED in Africa and its significant physical, emotional, and relational impact.

Erectile dysfunction is a growing public health concern.

According to the British Journal of Urology International, erectile dysfunction (ED) is projected to affect 322 million men globally by 2025, with the situation in Africa particularly concerning. In Nigeria, community-based studies show ED prevalence rates ranging from 43.8% to 58.9%, while hospital-based studies among men with chronic conditions report even higher rates. In Ghana, an estimated 65.9% of men, including younger individuals, are affected. Alarmingly, about 85% of men living with ED across Africa do not seek any form of treatment.

Kanda added: “The stigma surrounding ED often prevents men from seeking the medical attention they need and deserve.

Through EmpowerED for Life, we are promoting awareness, advocating for empathy, and encouraging evidence-based care.

At Viatris, our mission is to empower people to live healthier at every stage of life, and that includes ensuring men across Africa can access the information and care they need to thrive.”

Kanda explained that the EmpowerED for Life campaign will roll out in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and South Africa, using a multi-channel strategy that includes digital platforms, community outreach, healthcare provider partnerships, and professional education.

He noted that the campaign is built around four strategic pillars: Awareness, Education, Engagement, and Empowerment.

Also speaking at the event, Associate Professor of Surgery, College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Dr. Nnabugwu Ikenna Ifeanyi said: “ED is not just a condition that affects a man’s ability to perform sexually. It reflects broader health issues and can have serious emotional and relational consequences.

Unfortunately, myths, cultural taboos, and a lack of specialist access lead to delayed treatment. Campaigns like EmpowerED for Life are essential in breaking these barriers and guiding men back into care.”

Dr. Ifeanyi further noted: “The campaign also warns against the dangers of unregulated ED treatments that flood the market, emphasizing the need for safe, professional medical intervention.

Together, we can ensure no man suffers in silence and pave the way for a healthier future for men across Africa.”