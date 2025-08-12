Firm boosts energy access across Nigeria

Leading provider of innovative energy solutions, itel Energy, has restated their commitment to powering Nigerian homes and businesses with smart, reliable and affordable solar energy technologies.

The firm said this during a high-impact Channel Launch held in Lagos, where the company officially unveiled two new All-in-One, AIO, solar power systems.

The newly launched products, the Power Tank 500W AIO and the 3.6kW + 8kWh AIO, designed to address the country’s persistent power challenges with compact, easy-to-install and cost-effective solutions.

Director, West Africa, itel Energy, Lu Liang, in his remarks, said: “We are proud to introduce products that solve the real challenges Nigerians face with energy, and also create new opportunities for our partners across the country.

“This vision didn’t just start. itel has been in Nigeria for over a decade, growing from a trusted mobile phone brand into a household name known for affordability, accessibility, and reliability. We have built our reputation by listening to everyday Nigerians and creating solutions that truly serve them. With itel Energy, we are now extending that same promise, from mobile connectivity to energy security.”

On his part, PR Manager at itel Energy, Olaotan Fawehinmi, assured Nigerians of the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainable solutions, promising that itel Energy will continue to open new chapters and frontiers that will revolutionise how we experience and interact with energy.

According to him, “we are democratising energy access, reducing dependence on erratic power supply, and empowering every household and business with smart, clean, and affordable energy solutions. At itel Energy, we believe the future is equitable, reliable and renewable.”