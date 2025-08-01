Fintiri gifts Super Falcons coach Madugu house, N50m

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, receives Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Yola… Photo: Facebook/Pius Iliya.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has rewarded Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu, with a three-bedroom bungalow and N50 million for his role in leading the national women’s football team to victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The presentation was made at the Government House in Yola, the state capital, as shared in a Facebook post by the governor’s aide, Pius Iliya.

Madugu, an indigene of Adamawa, was praised by Fintiri for his exceptional contribution to the Falcons’ triumphant campaign at the tournament held in Morocco earlier this year.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on behalf of the Government and people of Adamawa State, has gifted Justine Pwanidi Madugu (coach of Nigeria’s Super Falcons) a three-bedroom bungalow and a sum of N50m for leading the team into winning the 2024 Women African Cup of Nation that took place in Morocco this year,” the post read.

The visit comes days after the team’s return from Morocco and a national reception hosted by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

During the event, each player was rewarded with $100,000, while Madugu and other members of the technical crew were honoured with $50,000 cash rewards, national honours, and residential apartments in recognition of their achievement.

The Super Falcons clinched the WAFCON title after a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against host nation Morocco in the final, solidifying their status as the most successful women’s football team on the continent.