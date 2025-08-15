FG seeks citizens’ support for displaced persons

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has called on Nigerians to support efforts aimed at assisting people displaced by conflict and natural disasters, emphasizing that government alone cannot meet the growing needs.

Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Deputy Director of Emergency Services, Dr. Fatima Lemu, described the care and rehabilitation of displaced persons as a collective responsibility.

“I urge all stakeholders to support initiatives and organizations working to provide hope and a sense of purpose to displaced persons,” she said. “This responsibility extends beyond government to include communities and citizens. We all have a role to play.”

Dr. Lemu made the remarks during an event honoring Endam Home of Hope for its contributions to supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) through shelter, empowerment, and community initiatives.

Commending the organization, she said: “Endam Home of Hope has shown resilience in supporting displaced people. Their efforts to secure homes and restore dignity deserve recognition.”

The event also featured the unveiling of Endam Home of Hope’s 2025–2030 Strategic Plan, which outlines the organization’s vision to transform lives, build resilient communities, and provide sustainable support to refugees, IDPs, and other vulnerable populations.

Presenting the plan, Dr. Yvone Ndaga Endam, CEO of Endam Home of Hope, described it as “a roadmap for change,” pledging a renewed commitment to impactful service delivery.

“This strategic plan is our commitment to do more and do better—ensuring that hope knows no barriers or exclusions,” Dr. Endam said, attributing the plan’s success to the dedication of her team, the trust of donors, and the resilience of those they serve.