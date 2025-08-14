FG pledges support for research development in tertiary institutions

…As Prof. Vivian Mottohmigan Marks 21 Years of Groundbreaking Research in Life Psychology

By Peter Oyedele, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting research development in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions as part of a broader strategy to drive innovation and national development.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja during the public unveiling of Life Psychology and Life Management Studies, a pioneering body of work by Prof. Princess Vivian Mottohmigan, marking her 21-year journey in research and academia.

Represented by the Director of Public Affairs in the SGF’s office, Mr. Effiong Abia, Senator Akume commended Prof. Mottohmigan’s contributions to the field, describing Life Psychology and Life Management Studies as a critical discipline that impacts mental resilience, productivity, and leadership development across society.

“This event is not just about unveiling the results of an intellectual pursuit; it is the beginning of a new era that could revolutionize our understanding of human behavior, personal growth, and effective life management. If well harnessed, this field can significantly impact national progress across sectors like economy, food security, security, human capital, and even political leadership,” Akume said.

The SGF revealed that the Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has approved a grant of ₦4.2 billion for 158 research projects under the 2024 National Research Fund grant cycle. He added that the administration also approved the establishment of 18 innovation and entrepreneurship hubs across various tertiary institutions to encourage research with real-world application.

Celebrated as the doyen of Life Psychology and Life Management Studies, Prof. Princess Vivian Mottohmigan explained that her discipline goes beyond theory and is rooted in real-world applications that address national development challenges.

“Life Psychology explores how thoughts, emotions, and behaviors shape the choices we make. Life Management, on the other hand, focuses on optimizing our time, goals, and resources. These concepts can be applied to workplace productivity, policy design, and leadership development,” she said.

Prof. Mottohmigan stressed that nations which understand the psychological makeup of their citizens are better equipped to handle challenges such as economic instability, social unrest, and leadership deficits.

She called for stronger collaboration between academia, government, and the private sector to translate research into practical solutions for national development.

“Effective life management strategies, when widely adopted, can lead to a more productive workforce, stronger families, and resilient communities,” she added.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, represented by the Commission’s Deputy Director of Human Resources, reaffirmed the NUC’s support for academic research that bridges the gap between theory and practical application.

“The Commission remains committed to ensuring our universities lead in providing research-backed solutions to the critical issues of the 21st century,” Ribadu said.

The event brought together academic leaders, government officials, researchers, and students, all of whom praised Prof. Mottohmigan’s tireless dedication to the growth of life psychology as a transformative discipline in Nigeria.