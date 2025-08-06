FG needs ₦3trn to complete NNPCL tax credit road projects – Umahi

Umahi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has disclosed that the Federal Government requires ₦3 trillion to complete road projects awarded under the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) tax credit scheme.

Umahi made the disclosure during a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

He explained that following the NNPCL’s decision to halt funding from August 1, President Bola Tinubu has directed the ministry to explore alternative sources of financing to ensure no project is abandoned.

“Our President is a man with a large heart. Despite the funding stoppage by NNPCL, Mr. President, as Chairman of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), directed that alternative funding mechanisms be put in place to ensure completion of all projects,” Umahi said.

He noted that the ministry has compiled a list of all affected projects and will present them to the President for consideration under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) where applicable, especially for contractors with capacity and funding.

Umahi issued a stern warning to contractors delaying mobilization to site, stressing that the ministry would no longer tolerate laxity or manipulations.

“We will not leave the fate of our people in the hands of anyone playing games—hoping the federal government will step in with funds or default to trigger call-up options,” he said.

Going forward, Umahi said any contractor removed from a site will be replaced immediately, with only a one-week transition window.

He assured Nigerians that the ministry remains fully aligned with the President’s directive and committed to transparency and timely project delivery.